Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.77.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.4651163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

