The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.49.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

