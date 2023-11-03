Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

