Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.