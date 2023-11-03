Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.