Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Farmers National Banc from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

See Also

