Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

