Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

