Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JVA opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

