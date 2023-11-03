Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of JVA opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.78.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Five stocks we like better than Coffee
