Morgan Stanley Trims LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price to $252.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.90.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $219.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.77 and a 200-day moving average of $219.57. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.