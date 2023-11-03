Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.57%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

