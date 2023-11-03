Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Chemours from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Get Chemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Trading Up 2.1 %

Chemours Announces Dividend

NYSE CC opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. Chemours has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -48.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.