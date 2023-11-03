EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.44.

Shares of EPR opened at $45.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 170.98%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

