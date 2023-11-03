Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hayward has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,969.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $420,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $672,458,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141,547 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 100.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,363 shares during the period.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

