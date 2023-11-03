Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,331.75 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $11,331.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,262,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,150,971.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 2,625 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $19,031.25.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,011 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $7,329.75.

On Monday, October 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,115 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,083.75.

On Thursday, October 19th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 10,240 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $74,137.60.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 200 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,276 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,251.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,173 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.52.

On Thursday, September 7th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 276 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 2,440 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $17,690.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 1,315 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,520.60.

Quest Resource Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

