SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.