SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.47.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
