SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIF stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.28. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

