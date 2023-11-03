StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PW opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Power REIT by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

