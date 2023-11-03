Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $166.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.64. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System has a one year low of $148.23 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

