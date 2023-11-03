Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $60.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of MAS opened at $53.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank raised its holdings in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

