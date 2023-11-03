IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IONQ. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. IonQ has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in IonQ by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 193.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 31.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

