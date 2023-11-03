Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ASGI opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 89.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 415,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 603,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,686,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

