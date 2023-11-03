Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of ASGI opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
