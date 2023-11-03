Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $153.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.40.

SITE stock opened at $127.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,830. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,665 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

