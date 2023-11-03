The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.07.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

HIG stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $436,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.