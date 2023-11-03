Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PD opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PagerDuty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

