Piper Sandler Cuts First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $18.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

