Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Set at $36.50 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $36.50 price objective on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GIL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.69.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 15.7 %

GIL opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.