Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $43.39 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,924,717.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,924,717.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,247 shares of company stock worth $7,752,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.