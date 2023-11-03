Royal Bank of Canada Trims Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Target Price to $6.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYH. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,728 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $7,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

