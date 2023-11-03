Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Lowered to $30.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of B stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 4,527 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $96,787.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,092 shares of company stock worth $437,820. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

