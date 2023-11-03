Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.45.

Get Coursera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Coursera Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 33,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $522,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,223.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $563,169.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,697,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 33,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $522,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,223.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,636 shares of company stock worth $10,681,286. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 79,913 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 54.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 52,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.