Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,265.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,050 shares of company stock worth $1,174,540. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

