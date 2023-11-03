Barclays Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $36.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

