Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Shares of AN opened at $135.31 on Monday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

