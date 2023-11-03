Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.79.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

