Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.63.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. Ashland has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $114.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Ashland by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

