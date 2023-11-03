The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target to $2.65

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.10 to $2.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOL. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.34.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GOL
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 1.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.