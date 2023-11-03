The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target to $2.65

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.10 to $2.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOL. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOL

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $845.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.