Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,001,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 245,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

