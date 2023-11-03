Stifel Nicolaus Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $120.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $88.16 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $756,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,648 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

