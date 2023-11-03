Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of TEX opened at $49.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.68. Terex has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

