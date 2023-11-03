Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3,700.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,256.96.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,838.62 on Monday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,015.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,860.97. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.