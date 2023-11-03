Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Down 3.9 %
BPTH stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.10.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
