City (NASDAQ:CHCO) PT Raised to $97.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. City has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. City’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of City by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of City by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of City by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

