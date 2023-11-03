ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

