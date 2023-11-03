Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $511.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas has a 52-week low of $405.63 and a 52-week high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.