Barclays Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $44.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

