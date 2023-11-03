Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Logitech International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

