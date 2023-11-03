ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $132.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.88.

ON stock opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

