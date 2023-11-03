FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman Sells $20,494.16 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 1,843 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $20,494.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 460,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on FVCBankcorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 106,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 128.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.