Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Sells $27,838.32 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,068 shares in the company, valued at $758,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $11.74 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

