Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Major Shareholder Purchases $18,587.10 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $18,587.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,338,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immersion alerts:

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60.

Immersion Trading Up 4.1 %

IMMR opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on IMMR

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Immersion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.